France commits to rebuilding relationship with Australia after failed submarine deal

(CNN) France's defense minister said Saturday that the country aimed to rebuild its relationship with Australia, following a failed submarine deal that led to a breakdown of relations between the two countries.

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) pose before dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France on June 15, 2021.

Australia's then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had "deep and grave concerns" about the capabilities of the French submarines, and the trilateral partnership with the UK and US -- dubbed AUKUS -- better served national interests, and added he would "make no apologies for getting the right result from Australia."

Speaking to France 2 TV channel in September, then-French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said there had been "lying, duplicity, a major breach of trust and contempt. This will not do. Things are not going well between us, they're not going well at all."

France recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington for the first time in modern times , according to a French official, and in November, President Emmanuel Macron said Morrison had lied to him over the deal and that more needed to be done to rebuild trust between the two allies.

The new Labor government, elected last month and led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, has already made efforts to repair the relationship, after Macron called Albanese to congratulate him on his election.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already made efforts to repair the relationship with France.

"After acknowledging the severe breach of trust that followed the previous Prime Minister Scott Morrison's decision to end the prospective submarine program," the two leaders "agreed to rebuild a bilateral relationship founded on trust and respect," the Elysee said in a statement

Albanese announced on Saturday that the two countries had reached a 555 million euro ($583.58 million) settlement over the scrapped deal, calling it "fair and equitable."

"Given the gravity of the challenges that we face both in the region and globally, it is essential that Australia and France once again unite to defend our shared principles and interests," Albanese said in a separate statement.