Man pleads guilty to defrauding victims of more than $2.7 million with pesticides alleged to help prevent Covid-19

(CNN) A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to charges he sold $2.7 million in pesticides he falsely claimed were effective against the coronavirus which causes Covid-19, federal prosecutors said.

Paul Andrecola, 63, of Maple Shade, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to one count of "knowingly distributing or selling an unregistered pesticide in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), one count of wire fraud, and one count of presenting false claims to the United States," the US Attorney in New Jersey said in a release Thursday.

"Paul Andrecola's scheme profited on the fears of the American people during the height of concerns about transmission of COVID-19," US Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Andrecola claimed the pesticides were registered with the Environmental Protection Agency as being effective against the virus, the release said. He made more than 150 sales of the pesticides from March 2020 through May 2021, according to the release.

Buyers included a medical clinic in Georgia, a police department in Delaware, a Virginia fire department and "numerous" US government agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the release said.

