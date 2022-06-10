Connecticut police exhume wrong body in cold case investigation

(CNN) With hopes of identifying the female victim of a 1975 homicide, Connecticut authorities exhumed a body in a Hamden cemetery Wednesday, only to find the remains of someone else.

When East Haven police officers discovered the human remains inside the casket were those of a man, they knew it was not the murder victim who, for decades, detectives had worked to identify in the decadeslong cold case investigation.

In a phone interview with CNN, East Haven Police Captain Joseph Murgo said he was disappointed, but will continue to push for answers in the case.

East Haven Police have a sketch that they have used for years in trying to identify Cold Case Victim Jane Doe.

Bound, gagged and wrapped in a tarp, the victim, referred to by police as Jane Doe, was found in a drainage ditch on August 16, 1975. Murgo said officials believe she died by asphyxiation.

Detectives used dental work in an attempt to identify her, but they were unsuccessful, he said. "They never really had any solid leads, and they never were able to identify her," he said.

