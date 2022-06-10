There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of Fly By Jing’s new Tingly Sichuan Salt, magenta luggage sets from July, a new workout dress from Outdoor Voices and more.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Clothing and accessories

Cotton boxers and briefs from Tom Brady’s line

Brady underwear Brady

NFL legend Tom Brady seems to be up for any challenge. Beyond the scope of football stadiums, he’s got a clothing line with Nordstrom, a series of TB12 performance products and now, an underwear line. Made from natural breathable cotton, Brady Brand boxers and briefs — introduced in a buzzed-about Instagram video shot by the athlete’s wife Gisele Bundchen — are designed to stand up wash after wash with added comfort so you can look and feel your best. Available in sizes small to XXL and in five cool shades, these staples are a seamless addition to any man’s wardrobe.

A new dress made for your most intense movement

Outdoor Voices Move Free Dress Outdoor Voices

The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress has become somewhat of a summer staple for those who love cute and breathable comfort. Now, inspired by the popular Move Free tank, Outdoor Voices is launching, you guessed it, the Move Free Dress. Made for even fuller and freer movement with TechSweat fabric, shelf-bra and a full liner, the Move Free Dress will have you tackling your favorite high-intensity workouts with ease. And don’t worry, it looks just as cute during your workout as it does lounging around and is available in three new colors: Baltic, Jadeite and Passionfruit.

A sustainable way to tote your athletic apparel

Girlfriend Collective Gym Bag Girlfriend Collective

A gym bag with a dedicated compartment for sweaty workout clothes? We’re in. Made of 100% recycled plastic bottles, the new Please Recycle Gym Bag from Girlfriend Collective is the perfect companion for your early morning workout class, trip into town or last minute travel plans. Featuring oodles of pockets, adjustable straps and a water resistant design, this bag keeps your gym clothes fully secured and ready for your next move.

Home and travel

Amp up savory summer meals with a new salt

Fly By Jing Tingly Sichuan Salt Fly By Jing

Ready to bring some fiery flavor to your summer grilling? Fly By Jing has collaborated with the artisanal salt company Jacobsen Salt Co. to bring you their new Tingly Sichuan Salt. This limited-edition salt is made with handpicked Sichuan Tribute Peppers to supply 54 hertz of Tribute Pepper tingle to your taste buds.

Stay hydrated and hike ready with matching coolers and sandals

Igloo x Teva sandals and coolers Igloo x Teva

If you’re gearing up for that unforgettable summer adventure, this new collab is for you: Igloo and Teva have come together to make limited-edition coolers and sandals, so you can hike and hydrate no matter where the day takes you. Designed to get you outside, the unisex Igloo x Teva Hurricane XLT2 sandals and EcoCool Little Playmate cooler are made from recycled plastic and resin. Plus, they feature a matching multi-color design inspired by the beauty of U.S. National Parks.

Lunches pop in these floral-patterned containers

Vera Bradley x Tupperware Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley is well known for its vibrantly patterned bags, blankets and decor. Now, the brand is bringing that same energy to Tupperware with a collection of on-the-go, reusable food and drinkware containers. You can pick up an ECO+ Water Bottle, a Snack Cup and a Sandwich Keeper in three cheerful patterns decorated with daisies and sunflowers.

Have a travel moment in magenta

July Magenta Luggage July

Let your luggage make a statement with the new can’t miss magenta travel sets from Australian brand, July. The brand has everything from your travel essential rolling bags like the Carry On Light, Carry On, Checked and Checked Plus, which are perfect for packing all your vacation fits, to by-your-side essentials like Drink Bottles and the smaller Carry Me Mini bag so that your never far from your passport, phone or other in-flight essentials. Read more about July in our review.

Perfectly baked treats in tins that pop

Great Jones Stud Muffin Great Jones

If you think all muffin tins are only good for making muffins, think again. Cupcakes, quiches, mini pies, wonton cups — if you can dream it, your muffin tin can probably do it. Give your bakeware the upgrade it deserves with the new Raspberry and Blueberry Stud Muffin tins from Great Jones. Made from the same nonstick, nontoxic technology as Great Jones’ Holy Sheet, these trays promise even heat distribution, quick release and an easy cleanup.

Functional and compact key stacks

Nomad x Orbitkey Key Organizer Nomad Goods

You can always count on Nomad Goods to bring you the sleekest tech accessories and organizers, and now the brand has partnered with Orbitkey to bring you the Nomad x Orbitkey Key Organizer. If you’re tired of having your keys jangle recklessly, this minimal, seamless leather band will keep up to seven of your keys stored in a compact and functional stack that you can clip to your belt or just carry in your pocket.

Electronics

The new version of our favorite Windows laptop

Dell XPS 13 2022 Dell

Dell’s XPS 13 gives a great blend of performance, premium design and features that make it a no-brainer for just about every type of buyer. Now, Dell’s made its 2022 version even lighter, faster and thinner than previous models. While we have yet to try out these exciting updates for ourselves, you can order the new XPS 13 and see them all for yourself today.

Get immersed in your gaming with a curved screen

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming Monitor Samsung

You’ll feel like you’re really entering your favorite realm with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Gaming Monitor. With a blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate and 4K picture quality, the 32-inch display checks plenty of boxes that are sure to make any gamer drool.