This weekend, you’ll find a deal on a Braun No Touch Forehead Thermometer, a discounted AeroGarden Harvest 360 and savings at Wayfair. All that and more below.

$59.99 $25 at Amazon

Braun Digital No-Touch Forehead Thermometer Jennifer Yellin/CNN

Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. The Braun No Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there’s a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you’re on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No-Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.

$164.95 $99.95 with code CNNHARVEST at AeroGarden

AeroGarden Harvest 360 Aerogrow

Treat yourself to fresh herbs and produce all year long with the AeroGarden Harvest 360, a hydroponic system that makes anyone feel like a master gardener. Outfitted with the full light spectrum and an automatic timer, this system grows plants faster than traditional methods while requiring practically no upkeep. The bestselling Harvest 360 is compact enough to fit almost anywhere, and you can save a whopping $65 with code CNNHARVEST through the weekend.

Mobile lenses sale

Moment Moment

A camera lens attachment can expand the range of your iPhone’s camera capabilities, and Moment provides a plethora of high quality options. While Moment’s lenses come at a premium (and you’ll also need to buy a Moment case to use the lenses), we think they’re worth the price — especially at a nice discount like this. Thanks to Moment’s mobile lenses sale, you can save up to $100 on lenses and bundles.

Bed Bath & Beyond Bed Bath & Beyond

Save while you spruce up your home with brand new upgrades: Right now, Bed Bath & Beyond is offering $20 off a $100 Bed Bath & Beyond gift card, meaning you can save on anything the major retailer offers.

20th Anniversary Sale

Wayfair Wayfair

WayDay and Memorial Day might have already passed, but don’t fret: Wayfair’s 20th Anniversary Sale is here. Get major discounts — up to 70% off — across a bunch of categories during Wayfair’s 48-hour clearance this weekend. Snag huge savings on furniture, bedding, decor, kitchen essentials and more. You’ll get free shipping on orders over $35, too.

More deals to shop

• Save on an AirPods alternative we love, the Beats Fit Pro, right now during Best Buy’s 3-day sale.

• Illuminate your home with ease thanks to discounted refurbished Philips Hue bulbs and lightstrips at Woot!

• If you’re preparing for a summer of outdoor entertaining and DIYs, it’s a good idea to stock up on these discounted outdoor power tools from Sun Joe.

• Ultra-versatile workout equipment from TRX is $25 off orders over $100. Just use code DADSDAY22 at checkout to save.

• Whether you’re hiking or just running errands, Chacos are functional slip-on footwear for any occasion. Score men’s and women’s styles starting at $43.99 right now.

• Furniture and carpet stains are no match for this tough machine: the Bissell Little Green Spot Cleaner is under $80 right now at Walmart.

• Stasher bags are a versatile, sustainable alternative to single-use plastic bags — and you can get one for under $6 right now.

• Get 20% off clothing at Rafaella during this flash sale.

• Just in time for summer, Isle is offering 50% off its bestselling Pioneer Inflatable Paddle Boards, which is perfect for beginners.

• Get 15% off sitewide and 30% off bedding bundles at Bed Threads with code MAKEOVER.

Deals you may have missed

$149 $119 with code FATHERSDAY at Loftie

Loftie Loftie

The Loftie Alarm Clock aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully. Offering a bevy of research-based features and a sleek look that suits any bedroom, this clock wakes you gently with a two-phased alarm and creates a restful mood at night with guided meditations, sound baths and more. Right now, you can save $30 on the Loftie Alarm Clock when you use code FATHERSDAY at checkout.

20% off Father’s Day collection

Homesick Homesick

What do you get the dad who’s impossible to shop for? This Father’s Day, consider gifting a meaningful scent from Homesick Candles. Offering scents that embody every U.S. state, as well as favorite activities like hiking and barbecuing, Homesick makes for a thoughtful, useful gift for anyone. Right now, you can get 20% off the Father’s Day collection, so stock up on your favorites.

$229.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Eufy Amazon

If you don’t want smart features like mapping, don’t need a self-emptying dustbin and don’t mind picking up before you start the vacuum, the Eufy 11S is the budget robot vacuum we recommend. It’s a basic and affordable vacuum with a slim profile, good suction, customizable power level and quiet operation. The Eufy does a superb job picking up dirt, excelling on hardwood floors, tile and low-pile carpets — and right now it’s discounted to the lowest price we’ve seen in 2022.

Father’s Day sale

Theragun Prime Therabody

Massage guns like the Theragun have been shown to help prevent delayed onset muscle soreness by promoting blood flow to your muscles. If you’ve been waiting to purchase a Therabody gun for a while, do yourself (and your muscles) a solid and pick one up right now: all four models (PRO, Elite, Prime and Mini) are seeing significant discounts right now. Need help deciding which Theragun is for you? Check out our review and decide from the options below.

$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Blue Yeti Nano Blue

The Blue Yeti Nano is a cheaper and more compact version of the Blue Yeti, our favorite overall microphone, that makes surprisingly few sacrifices. You’ll get similarly great audio quality and a more portable design, but you also get only two recording modes instead of four, making the Nano less versatile than its bigger brother. Right now the already-affordable Nano is seeing a 30% discount on Amazon.

$449.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Dyson eBay

Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re a pricer pick. The V8 Fluffy is an ultra-light cordless option that comes with different attachment options to suit all your cleaning needs. A full charge will give you up to 40 minutes of use. And don’t be fooled by the vacuum’s unassuming size: its impressive suction capabilities are powered by the Dyson digital motor V9, and the machine is specifically engineered for homes with pets. Right now you can snag this premium vacuum for $150 off at Dyson.

Father’s Day sale

Thermapen One ThermoWorks

At Underscored, ThermoWorks is our most trusted thermometer brand when it comes to grilling. Just in time for Father’s Day — and summer barbecues — the brand is offering a bunch of its bestselling tools at solid discounts. You definitely don’t want to miss this deal on our top pick meat thermometer, the Thermapen One.