US and Chinese defense ministers begin meeting in Singapore

Singapore (CNN) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe have begun meeting at a major defense summit in Singapore.

Scheduled to last only 30 minutes, it is the first time Austin and Wei have met in person. They have spoken only once on the phone in late April in a call that lasted approximately 45 minutes.

Before the meeting, a US defense official said Washington would try to establish lines of communication at the highest levels of the militaries as a mechanism to avoid situations that would result in conflict between the two Pacific powers. The US also wants to see communication mechanisms between commanders at the theater level, officials said.

"This has been a priority for us in the defense relationship," the official said.

