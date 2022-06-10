A version of this story appeared in CNN's Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week update exploring what you need to know about the country's rise and how it impacts the world. Sign up here.

Singapore (CNN) Chinese warplanes are targeting US allies in a high-stakes "game of chicken" over the Asia-Pacific that risks spiraling out of control -- raising the risk of an incident that could spark war.

That is the view of analysts who warn increasingly aggressive maneuvers by Chinese fighter jets -- accused of endangering both Canadian and Australian aircraft and crew in recent incidents -- are a sign Beijing is pushing its territorial claims to a dangerous new level.

And it is the threat of this brinksmanship spiraling into a conflict -- possibly following the downing of a warplane -- that will be exercising minds when Asia's biggest defense summit, the Shangri-La Dialogue, begins in Singapore on Friday.

All eyes will be on US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, both of whom will address the conference on their visions for security in the region and are expected to meet each other on Friday evening for bilateral talks.

Senior US defense officials said that Washington will focus in part on "setting guard rails on the relationship," one official said, while calling for more mature crisis communications mechanisms to ensure that the growing competition between the world's two preeminent world powers does not escalate into conflict.

