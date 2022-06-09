Perseverance rover has made a friend on Mars

(CNN) The Perseverance rover made friends with a pet rock about four months ago, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

A rock found its way into the rover's left front wheel in early February while roaming around the red planet, according to Perseverance's left hazard avoidance camera

In four months, the rock has traveled more than 5.3 miles (8.5 kilometers) across the rugged terrain. It joined the mission during the campaign to explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake and river delta, in which NASA scientists surveyed rocks from a formation the team refers to as "Máaz."

The rock accompanied Perseverance north to the Octavia E. Butler landing site before turning west to the remains of a delta the scientists call "Kodiak," then onward to the western Jezero delta.

The Mars rover's current focus is drilling cores and examing the sedimentary rocks around the delta area. These rocks were created billions of years ago when there was water in the area, according to NASA

