The missing daughter of a couple killed in 1981 has been found alive more than 40 years later

(CNN) The missing infant daughter of a man and woman whose bodies were discovered in Texas in 1981 has been found "alive and well" more than four decades later, according to the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The bodies of Florida couple Tina Gail Linn Clouse and Harold Dean Clouse Jr. were found in a wooded area in Houston, the office said in a news release . But the couple -- "the apparent victims of a homicide" -- were not positively identified until 2021 through the work of forensic genealogists with Identifinders International

For the Linn and Clouse families -- who last heard from the couple in 1980 and spent decades searching for answers about the Clouses' whereabouts -- one question has been left unanswered: Where was their infant daughter Holly? According to authorities, the girl was not found with the couple's remains.

But after more than 40 years, Holly -- now 42 -- has been found, per the AG's office.

"I prayed for more than 40 years for answers and the Lord has revealed some of it... we have found Holly," Holly's biological grandmother Donna Casasanta said in the news release.

Read More