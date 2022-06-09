Justice Department opens investigation into Louisiana State Police

(CNN) The US Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the Louisiana State Police to look at its patterns or practices when it comes to their interactions with people of color, the department announced Thursday.

The probe will focus on "whether the Louisiana State Police has a pattern or practice of using excessive force," and whether the agency "engages in racially discriminatory policing practice against Black people and other people of color," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a news conference in Baton Rouge.

The Justice Department received disturbing reports that "officers target Black residents in their traffic enforcement practices," Clarke said. Some reports include the alleged use of racial slurs and derogatory terms, as well as the use of Tasers and blows to the head of motorists, she said.

"We received information about ... repeated use of excessive force, often against people who are suspected of minor traffic offenses; are already handcuffed; or are not resisting," Clarke said.

"In some cases, the injuries these individuals suffered were severe, including the death of at least one individual," Clarke said.

