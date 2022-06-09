A man trying to enter an Alabama elementary school is shot and killed by a school resource officer

(CNN) A man was shot and killed by a police officer outside of an Alabama elementary school Thursday afternoon after an altercation with a school resource officer, Etowah County Sheriff Jonathan Horton said during a news conference.

At least 34 students were inside Walnut Park Elementary School when the man tried to get inside, Gadsden City School Superintendent Tony Reddick tells CNN.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is investigating the incident.

In a news release, ALEA said that the individual was seen trying to make forcible entry into a marked Rainbow City patrol vehicle near the school. A resource officer made contact with the individual and attempted to stop him, the release said.

An altercation ensued in which the individual attempted to take the officer's firearm. The officer was able to call for backup and a responding officer shot the individual who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

