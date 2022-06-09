(CNN) Near the end of the third quarter, Steph Curry drained a 27-foot three-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors ahead of the Boston Celtics for the first time since the opening minute.

It was also the last time that the Warriors led as they were overpowered 116-100 by the Celtics who took a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals best-of-seven series.

A bad night became worse for Golden State when Curry dove to the floor in a tussle for a loose ball with Boston's Al Horford who rolled onto Curry's foot with four minutes left in the game.

Despite writhing in pain on the floor, the Warriors talisman continued to play before leaving the court two minutes later.

"We need him if we want to win this thing," Curry's fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson said. "I know Steph is going to do everything he can in his power to play. I am really hoping he's OK because he's our identity, and without him, it will be very difficult."

Read More