Boxer Simiso Buthelezi dies after collapsing at end of fight in South Africa

(CNN) Boxer Simiso Buthelezi has died after a fight in Durban, South Africa, in which he ended the bout seemingly ​disoriented.

Boxing South Africa (BSA) confirmed that Buthelezi, 24, collapsed towards the end of the fight on June 5 before being rushed to hospital.

It was discovered the boxer suffered internal bleeding from a brain injury and subsequently died in ​the hospital on Tuesday, a Boxing South Africa statement said.

A video posted on social media appeared to show Buthelezi ​fighting ​in the direction of an empty corner of the ring, seemingly confused, prompting the referee to end the fight.

In a statement, Boxing South Africa said it "will conduct an independent medical review of the injury and will then make public the results of that medical review."

Read More