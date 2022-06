Foot and ankle mobility: Exercises to do in bed or while seated

(CNN) For many people, sore, achy feet can be bothersome after walking long distances. But for others, dealing with chronic ankle or heel pain is an everyday occurrence.

To help relieve pain or discomfort in the ankles and feet, mobility exercises often focus on stretching the hamstrings and calves. That's because calf muscle tightness and reduced range of ankle joint dorsiflexion, the movement that occurs when you draw your toes toward your shin, are related to a number of lower limb disorders, including Achilles tendinitis and plantar fasciitis, or inflammation of the sole tissue, according to research

Engaging your calf muscles on a regular basis is an important step toward feeling better.

You can do simple mobility exercises just around the ankles and the sole of each foot that also engage your calves. In fact, these exercises can even be done while lying in bed or seated at your desk at work.

This five-move routine for ankles and feet target the surrounding muscles and tendons, increasing flexibility and relieving pain. Incorporating static and dynamic stretching can improve your range of motion, studies have shown . Therefore, including stretches that hold for five to 10 seconds and stretches that continue movement throughout the stretch are both crucial to improving mobility.

