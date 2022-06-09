Scientists unearth remains of one of Europe's biggest predatory dinosaurs

Sign up for CNN's Wonder Theory science newsletter . Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

(CNN) Scientists have identified several dinosaur bones belonging to one of Europe's biggest land-based hunters.

The remains of a spinosaurid , a predatory dinosaur with two legs and a crocodile-like face, were discovered on the Isle of Wight, an island off the south coast of England.

The spinosaurid, which lived about 125 million years ago, would have measured more than 10 meters (about 33 feet) in length and weighed several tons, according to a statement announcing the findings.

The remains of the spinosaurid belong to what is likely a new species, Christopher Barker, a PhD doctoral student in vertebrate paleontology at the University of Southampton who led the study, told CNN via email Thursday.

"It is probably a new species, but we can't name it based on the material at hand," Barker said.

Read More