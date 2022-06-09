Two Britons and a Moroccan sentenced to death by pro-Russian court in separatist part of Ukraine

(CNN) A court in the pro-Russian, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) sentenced three foreigners to death on Thursday, after accusing them of being "mercenaries" for Ukraine, according to Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti.

DPR authorities said the three -- British citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, and Moroccan national Brahim Saadoune -- were foreign fighters who had been captured in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol by Russian forces in April. RIA Novosti said the three will be shot.

Russia is the only country that considers the DPR independent. The international community does not recognize the region and its institutions, and considers the territory to be part of Ukraine. Independent watchdog groups have long accused the separatists of a dismal human-rights track record and ill-treatment of prisoners.

The Ukrainian government said in a statement on Wednesday that it considers all foreign volunteers to be members of its armed forces and to be lawful combatants entitled to treatment as prisoners of war under the Geneva Conventions.

RIA Novosti quoted the "head of the judicial board" in Donetsk as saying the convicted men "can appeal the decision within a month."

