Today, you’ll find a deal on the Loftie Alarm Clock, a discounted Tushy bidet and savings on Homesick candles for dads. All that and more below.

$99 $69 each with code SIXNINEDAY when you buy two or more at Tushy

The Tushy Classic Tushy

Earning the title of our favorite bidet attachment, the Tushy Classic is a fantastic bidet for beginners and a great value at just under $100. In our testing, this attachment had the most comfortable stream by far, and its adjustable nozzle made it much easier than others to get a thorough clean. Right now, thanks to Tushy’s 6/9 Day Sale, all Classic bidets are just $69 each when you buy two or more — just use code SIXNINEDAY to score the savings.

Warehouse Sale

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Right now, you can save on all your favorite brands — including Le Creuset, Breville, Zwilling and more — as part of Sur La Table’s Warehouse sale. With everything up to 50% off, this sale is a great opportunity to upgrade your cooking from top to bottom. With brand-new cookware and appliances, you might never feel like ordering takeout again (… maybe).

$149 $119 with code FATHERSDAY at Loftie

Loftie Loftie

The Loftie Alarm Clock aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully. Offering a bevy of research-based features and a sleek look that suits any bedroom, this clock wakes you gently with a two-phased alarm and creates a restful mood at night with guided meditations, sound baths and more. Right now, you can save $30 on the Loftie Alarm Clock when you use code FATHERSDAY at checkout.

20% off Father’s Day collection

Homesick Homesick

What do you get the dad who’s impossible to shop for? This Father’s Day, consider gifting a meaningful scent from Homesick Candles. Offering scents that embody every U.S. state, as well as favorite activities like hiking and barbecuing, Homesick makes for a thoughtful, useful gift for anyone. Right now, you can get 20% off the Father’s Day collection, so stock up on your favorites.

$29 $24 at Amazon and Best Buy

Apple Apple

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is an obvious choice. With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatter-brained moments, like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys. Now just $24, this deal brings these useful trackers to a solid discount price at Amazon and Best Buy.

More deals to shop

• When you buy two items from this selection of beauty and health products from Amazon, you’ll save $5 for a limited time.

• Take 25% off ThirdLove’s limited edition Bloom Collection with code TL-BLOOM25 through June 13.

• Get ready for summer binging with savings on a range of reconditioned Samsung TVs from Woot!.

• Crafters, rejoice! A Cricut Explore Air 2 Emerald Diecut Machine and Accessories Bundle is about $150 off a Walmart today.

• Abercrombie & Fitch is here for your summer fits, with 25% off women’s dresses and men’s shirts — and 20% off everything else.

• Get your skincare routine ready for a new season at First Aid Beauty’s Fab Summer Sale, featuring up to 50% off select items.

• With this credit card-sized Tile Slim, back down to its all-time low price, you won’t stress about losing your wallet ever again.

• Protect your (or a dad’s) tech with 20% off at LifeProof’s Fathers Day Sale.

• Lounge for less this summer with Woot!’s one-day savings on a range of hammocks.

• Target has everything you need to prep for upcoming barbecues with 50% off select entertaining and servingware, today only.

Deals you may have missed

Up to 40% off past season styles

REI REI

Prepare for all your upcoming outdoor adventures with this massive sale at REI, offering up to 40% off past season styles. You can get discounted gear spanning everything from grill equipment to running shoes to hammocks and more, plus an array of clothing styles for the whole family. This sale lasts until June 23, but if you’ve had your eye on some gear, don’t hesitate to buy now in case supplies run low.

$1,199.95 $699.96 at Sur La Table

Breville Amazon

If you don’t have a grinder or if you prefer an all-in-one-machine, consider the Breville Barista Pro, our pick for the best automatic espresso machine with grinder. This machine takes the guesswork out of great espresso, boasting the same great automatic features as the Bambino Plus, another one of our favorites, plus a quality grinder and a little more programmability.

$229.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Eufy Amazon

If you don’t want smart features like mapping, don’t need a self-emptying dustbin and don’t mind picking up before you start the vacuum, the Eufy 11S is the budget robot vacuum we recommend. It’s a basic and affordable vacuum with a slim profile, good suction, customizable power level and quiet operation. The Eufy does a superb job picking up dirt, excelling on hardwood floors, tile and low-pile carpets — and right now it’s discounted to the lowest price we’ve seen in 2022.

Father’s Day sale

Therabody Therabody

Massage guns like the Theragun have been shown to help prevent delayed onset muscle soreness by promoting blood flow to your muscles. If you’ve been waiting to purchase a Therabody gun for a while, do yourself (and your muscles) a solid and pick one up right now: all four models (PRO, Elite, Prime and Mini) are seeing significant discounts right now. Need help deciding which Theragun is for you? Check out our review and decide from the options below.

$579.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

GE Amazon

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now you can get this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now seeing a $50 discount. Yes, that’s quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but with more than 16,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, ice lovers say it’s worth it. Not to mention this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

Up to 40% off fire pits

Solo Stove Solo Stove

Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now, you can score up to 45% off fire pits. Whether you prioritize size, portability or versatility, you’ll find what you’re looking for in the discounted Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon stoves.

$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Blue Yeti Nano Blue

The Blue Yeti Nano is a cheaper and more compact version of the Blue Yeti, our favorite overall microphone, that makes surprisingly few sacrifices. You’ll get similarly great audio quality and a more portable design, but you also get only two recording modes instead of four, making the Nano less versatile than its bigger brother. Right now the already-affordable Nano is seeing a 30% discount on Amazon.

20% off orders $75+

ILIA Ilia

Now through June 12, you can get clean beauty from ILIA 20% off on orders over $75. Use code ILIA20 and save on bestsellers like the Super Serum Skin Tint, Multi-Stick, Limitless Mascara and more.

$449.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Dyson eBay

Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re a pricer pick. The V8 Fluffy is an ultra-light cordless option that comes with different attachment options to suit all your cleaning needs. A full charge will give you up to 40 minutes of use. And don’t be fooled by the vacuum’s unassuming size: its impressive suction capabilities are powered by the Dyson digital motor V9, and the machine is specifically engineered for homes with pets. Right now you can snag this premium vacuum for $150 off at Dyson.

20% off Roam and Move

Sonos CNN

In the world of premium speakers, Sonos is always a top contender — and right now, you can score two of their popular speakers at 20% off. The Roam is both a super-portable Bluetooth speaker and a full-featured Sonos satellite, so it fits into your home multi-speaker setup and lets you bring your music on the go. The Move is a water-resistant portable option boasting robust sound. Thanks to these discounts, the Move is $319 and the Roam is $144 — still an investment, but definitely a worthwhile one, in our opinion.

Father’s Day sale

Thermapen One ThermoWorks

At Underscored, ThermoWorks is our most trusted thermometer brand when it comes to grilling. Just in time for Father’s Day — and summer barbecues — the brand is offering a bunch of its bestselling tools at solid discounts. You definitely don’t want to miss this deal on our top pick meat thermometer, the Thermapen One.