Suspected 'Pillowcase Rapist' is charged in a series of sexual assaults in Florida in the 1980s

(CNN) Aided by advances in DNA technology, authorities in Florida say they have identified and charged the so-called Pillowcase Rapist accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in the 1980s.

Robert Koehler, 62, is charged in six sexual assault cases that investigators say were carried out with "diabolical precision," according to a Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) news release.

"BSO Cold Case Unit detectives worked with Broward Sate Attorney's Office prosecutors to bring charges against Koehler in a total of six sexual assault cases," BSO said, though it did not detail the specific charges he faces.

"On at least eight occasions in 1984 and 1985, detectives believe Koehler snuck into homes in Broward County late at night or in the wee hours of the morning through unlocked doors and attacked his victims while they slept or prepared for bed," the release said.

The suspect allegedly covered his victims heads or his own, sometimes with pillowcases, and made threats to kill the women or their families before assaulting and robbing them, the release said.

Read More