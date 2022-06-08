A 10-year-old girl was arrested after police say she fatally shot a woman arguing with her mom

(CNN) A 10-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after authorities say she fatally shot a woman who was arguing with her mother, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The child was placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families, according to police.

In a statement following the shooting, State Attorney for Orange and Osceola Counties Monique H. Worrell said her office has began reviewing the case and will "consider all of the facts, including the age of the child, and all of the surrounding circumstances, when making a charging decision."

"We want to be clear in stating that no charging decision has been made by our office," the state attorney's statement said, adding the incident was "one of the most tragic cases I have seen in my 22-year career."

The child's mother is also in custody, according to Orlando police.

