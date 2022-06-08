The NFL's first out trans cheerleader readies for her Carolina Panthers debut

(CNN) Beaming in her team headshot, Justine Lindsay is every bit the ideal cheerleader. With a lifetime of performing under her belt, she's earned a coveted spot to cheer on the NFL's Carolina Panthers in the upcoming season.

And she's already made history ahead of her regular-season debut: Lindsay is the first out transgender woman to cheer in the NFL.

Lindsay is one of 30 members of the 2022-2023 TopCats, the cheer squad that roots for the Carolina Panthers from the sidelines and during energetic halftime performances. She disclosed that she was trans on paperwork for her audition for the team, Buzzfeed News recently reported , but the squad director said it was her talent and integrity that won her the spot.

The new TopCat announced her new gig on Instagram earlier this year, coming out to many of her friends in the process, Lindsay told Buzzfeed News in her first interview since getting hired.

"This is a moment I will never forget and I cannot wait to show you all what this girl has to bring," she wrote in the post.