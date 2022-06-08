(CNN) US federal prosecutors are suing a New York town, alleging gender discrimination and sexual harassment against a former firefighter, according to a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, prosecutors allege that the Town of Harrison and its fire department "unlawfully discriminated against a female firefighter by creating a hostile work environment and terminating her employment after she reported that a male senior firefighter had harassed and stalked her," a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office states.

Former firefighter Angela Bommarito joined the Harrison Fire Department in 2015 where prosecutors allege senior firefighter Henry Mohr stalked, harassed her, and called her a "whore" and "bitch" in front of their colleagues after she tried to end a sexual relationship with him. When she reported his behavior to town and fire department officials, no adequate investigation occurred, prosecutors allege.

Prosecutors say Bommarito subsequently filed a complaint against Mohr with the Harrison Police Department after his alleged stalking and harassment continued, but allege that the Police Chief "devised a plan where in his own words, he would "broker a deal with the Town to make sure this whole thing dies."

"In an interaction that was recorded, the Police Chief explained how he intended to get a "guarantee" from the leadership of Harrison that there would be no discipline or adverse action taken against Mohr," the complaint states.

