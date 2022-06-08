2 Georgia preschool teachers arrested after allegedly being caught on camera abusing kids

(CNN) Two metro Atlanta preschool teachers are facing child cruelty charges after authorities say a live camera feed inside the school captured them abusing children.

A Roswell Police Department news release said Zeina Alostwani, 40, and Soriana Briceno, 19, were taken into custody on Monday after a concerned parent from Parker-Chase Preschool in Roswell, Georgia, contacted police last week. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

The parent said they had logged onto the camera system at the school and witnessed concerning physical contact between Alostwani and Briceno against several children in the classroom, the release stated.

The video clip released by the police department, which is just under 80 seconds long, shows a group of students sitting on the floor inside of a classroom. Approximately 16 seconds into the video a woman can be seen bumping another student in the back with her knee. The other teacher, who is sitting directly in front of the child on the floor, appears to use her finger to push the child's head back.

Gloria Barghi, who said her 3-year-old son was sitting next to one of the victims, told CNN that she quickly rushed to the school after witnessing the incident on the livestream and demanded the teachers be removed from the classroom.

