'Bewitched' statue in Salem, Massachusetts targeted by vandalism

The Salem witch trials may be long over, but at least one witch in Salem, Massachusetts, is still facing attacks.

A statue paying tribute to the "Bewitched" TV sitcom in Salem was vandalized on Monday, according to the Salem Police Department.

The 9-foot bronze statue, located in Salem's Lappin Park, shows the character Samantha from the 1960s show. Samantha, the show's protagonist who was played by Elizabeth Montgomery, is a witch living an otherwise innocuous life as a suburban housewife. The seventh season of the show was filmed in Salem, a fitting location given the town's famous history of witch trials in the late 1600s.

Several witnesses reported seeing a man spray paint the statue with red paint at around 4:50 pm on Monday, according to John Burke, a captain in the Salem Police Department.

One witness told CNN affiliate WHDH that he first realized what was happening when he smelled the spray paint.

