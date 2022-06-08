Prince Charles makes David Attenborough a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St. Michael and St. George in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on June 8, 2022.
Prince Charles makes David Attenborough a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St. Michael and St. George in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on June 8, 2022.
Jonathan Brady/PA/AP
London CNN  — 

David Attenborough has received a second knighthood for services to television broadcasting and conservation.

The prestigious Knight Grand Cross was bestowed upon the 96-year-old naturalist by the Prince of Wales, himself a passionate campaigner for the environment.

David Attenborough poses for a picture after receiving his second knighthood.
David Attenborough poses for a picture after receiving his second knighthood.
Andrew Matthews/Poo/Reuters

Originally knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1985, Attenborough collected his medal at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

The official Twitter account for the Royal Family wrote: “At Windsor Castle, Sir David Attenborough is invested by The Prince of Wales as a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and George. Congratulations Sir David!”

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) arrive on the green carpet to attend the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on October 17, 2021. - The Earthshot Prize honours five inaugural winners with an award of £1 million ($1.4 million, 1.2 million euros) each to pursue solutions to the world's greatest environmental problems at a glitering gala ceremony. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize in October 2020 and hopes that the event will help propel the fight against climate change leading up to the COP26 summit in Scotland, calling those on the shortlist "innovators, leaders and visionaries".
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (R) arrive on the green carpet to attend the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on October 17, 2021. - The Earthshot Prize honours five inaugural winners with an award of £1 million ($1.4 million, 1.2 million euros) each to pursue solutions to the world's greatest environmental problems at a glitering gala ceremony. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize in October 2020 and hopes that the event will help propel the fight against climate change leading up to the COP26 summit in Scotland, calling those on the shortlist "innovators, leaders and visionaries".
Justin Tallis/AFP/Getty Images

Winners of Prince William's £1 million Earthshot environmental prize announced

Best known for making nature documentaries such as “The Blue Planet,” Attenborough is considered a national treasure in the UK. In 2019, he set up the Earthshot Prize with Prince William, which aims to inspire innovative solutions to the most pressing environmental challenges facing the planet.

As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Attenborough delivered a message about climate change and the planet, which was projected onto the front of Buckingham Palace.

According to Guinness World Records, he has enjoyed not just the longest career as a TV naturalist but as a presenter overall. He also has the distinction of being the only person to have won BAFTA awards for series in black and white, color, HD and 3D formats, the website states.

FILE - In this Thursday, April 4, 2019 file photo, Sir David Attenborough poses for photographers upon his arrival for the premiere of a new series of Our Planet, at the Natural History Museum in central London. Habitual globe-trotter and natural history presenter Sir David Attenborough has been working from home to save the world — with the help of a new TV show called "A Perfect Planet," a few blankets and a crew member in his garden. He recorded the commentary for the new BBC and Discovery show "A Perfect Planet," which celebrates the harmony of the natural world and warns of human disruption to this delicate ecosystem, from his dining room. "A Perfect Planet" launches the new service discovery+ on Jan. 4 and is showing on the U.K.'s BBC One and Canada's BBC Earth on Jan. 3. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, April 4, 2019 file photo, Sir David Attenborough poses for photographers upon his arrival for the premiere of a new series of Our Planet, at the Natural History Museum in central London. Habitual globe-trotter and natural history presenter Sir David Attenborough has been working from home to save the world — with the help of a new TV show called "A Perfect Planet," a few blankets and a crew member in his garden. He recorded the commentary for the new BBC and Discovery show "A Perfect Planet," which celebrates the harmony of the natural world and warns of human disruption to this delicate ecosystem, from his dining room. "A Perfect Planet" launches the new service discovery+ on Jan. 4 and is showing on the U.K.'s BBC One and Canada's BBC Earth on Jan. 3. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

British broadcaster David Attenborough receives Covid-19 vaccine

In 2020, he claimed the record for reaching 1 million followers on Instagram in the shortest time – though he has since been beaten by “Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint – racking up the numbers just hours after joining the social media platform.

His first post –— a video warning about climate change — attracted 1 million followers in just 4 hours and 44 minutes. The account closed within six weeks, with the warning that “what happens next is up to us.”