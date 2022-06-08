Emma Raducanu has 'no idea' whether she'll compete at Wimbledon after 'freak' injury

(CNN) US Open champion Emma Raducanu says she's unsure whether she'll be fit enough to compete at this year's Wimbledon after suffering a "freak" injury at a WTA 250 event in Nottingham, England, on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old had to retire from her match against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic with what appeared to be an issue with her side.

It comes as world No. 3 Alexander Zverev underwent surgery on torn ligaments in his right ankle, which will almost certainly rule him out of Wimbledon.

The grass court major is set to begin on June 27, and while Zverev is unlikely to recover, Raducanu says she has "no idea" whether she'll compete.

