Two Superformance Ford GT40 replicas, the leader sporting the iconic Gulf Oil racing livery from the 1960s. The cars were hand crafted by South African manufacturer Hi-Tech Automotive. Scroll through the gallery to learn more about this low-key company producing some of the most sought-after replica cars in the world.

Hi-Tech Automotive founder Jimmy Price says the Shelby Cobra is the world's most replicated classic car. It was the first vehicle the company decided to create in the mid-1980s and each can take around 2,000 hours to complete. Today it sells them to US companies Superformance and Shelby Legendary Cars through official licensing deals that see vehicles registered with official Shelby chassis numbers.

Photos: Inside the South African company making some of America's rarest and most beloved cars

An archive photograph of Cobra replicas in construction in the Hi-Tech Automotive factory in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), South Africa. Hi-Tech builds the chassis and body of each vehicle, which are imported to the US by Superformance and Shelby Legendary Cars, whose customers choose their own engine and transmission. Despite its reputation from those in the know, Price says he's happy for his company to "fly under the radar" -- it has helped secure contracts to build bodies and chassis for multiple other supercar companies, he explains.