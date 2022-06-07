North Carolina man indicted in NYC for trafficking more than $40,000 worth of firearms into Manhattan

(CNN) A North Carolina man was indicted after allegedly trafficking more than $40,000 worth of guns into Manhattan and selling them to an undercover officer with the New York Police Department, officials announced Tuesday.

"Tyreke Colon is charged with more than 40 criminal counts after selling firearms in bulk to an undercover detective on three separate occasions in Harlem," District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a news conference Tuesday. "In total, Colon sold 36 guns worth over $40,000."

Bragg described Colon's gun trafficking as brazen, saying the 24-year-old was selling "bags full of guns and made the sales in broad daylight in the middle of bustling Manhattan."

CNN reached out to Mildred Morillo, an attorney representing Colon, for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Colon was arrested in Manhattan on May 19, where he was "in possession of five semi-automatic pistols and an AR-15-style assault rifle with a high-capacity magazine as he got off a bus from North Carolina," according to a news release from the DA's office.

