Judge rules Oklahoma's lethal injection method is constitutional following a legal challenge from dozens of death row prisoners

(CNN) Oklahoma's use of a three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional, a federal judge ruled Monday following a lawsuit from nearly 30 people on death row challenging the protocol.

The suit, brought on behalf of 28 death row prisoners, named officials with multiple Oklahoma corrections agencies and claimed the state's lethal injection method violates the Eighth Amendment because it causes "constitutionally impermissible pain and suffering," according to the ruling.

In a judgment filed Monday, Judge Stephen Friot of the US District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma ruled against the prisoners and upheld the constitutionality of the method.

Ultimately, Friot ruled the prisoners' attorneys fell "well short of clearing the bar set by the Supreme Court" for lethal injection challenges.

The state's lethal injection protocol uses a combination of the drugs midazolam as a sedative, vecuronium bromide as a paralytic, and potassium chloride to stop the heart.