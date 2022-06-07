Biden administration attempted to contact North Korea in last month and got no response

Washington (CNN) The Biden administration attempted to contact North Korea in the last month to discuss "possible cooperation on humanitarian issues, including Covid-19 cooperation" but they have not received a response, the US Special Representative for North Korea Policy said Tuesday as he warned the US believes the country is preparing for a nuclear test.

The message "was conveyed almost as soon as they made public their Covid outbreak . So I guess it's --- within the past month or so. Because we want to make clear that we continue to separate humanitarian issues from other developmental concerns. And we would like to offer cooperation in helping them deal with the Covid situation," US Special Representative for North Korea Policy Sung Kim told reporters.

This outreach came after multiple other Biden administration efforts to reach out to North Korea -- both directly and through third parties -- that have gone unanswered.

"To date the DPRK has not responded and continues to show no indication it is interested in engaging. Instead we have seen a marked increase in the scope an scale of their ballistic missile tests," Sung Kim said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said Tuesday that North Korea is "readying their nuclear test site," and that the situation surrounding North Korea's nuclear program "is quite concerning because we have seen a fast-forward in every line."

