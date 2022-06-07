He was killed at Pearl Harbor when he was 20. More than 80 years later, this sailor has been laid to rest.

(CNN) George Gilbert, a sailor killed in the Pearl Harbor attack who remained unidentified for decades, was laid to rest Monday -- more than 80 years after his death, officials said.

He was 20 years old when he died.

A Fire Controlman 2nd class, Gilbert was stationed on the USS Oklahoma after joining the Navy from Indiana, according to a profile page on the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) website. The agency's mission is to recover US military personnel and identify them using a combination of forensic science technology and military records.

George Gilbert, 20, was stationed on the USS Oklahoma.

The USS Oklahoma sank when it was hit by torpedoes on December 7, 1941, during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A total of 429 sailors and Marines on the ship were killed.

Gilbert's remains were recovered after the attack but could not be identified; he was buried as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific -- known as the Punchbowl -- in Honolulu, according to the profile.

Read More