Families of Buffalo shooting victims call for gun reform and legislative action against anti-Black hate

(CNN) Family members of victims of the mass shooting at Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, called for gun reform and legislative action against anti-Black hate on Tuesday.

The family members spoke in Washington, D.C. after a Senate Judiciary hearing on domestic terrorism in the wake of the Buffalo attack and were joined by attorney Ben Crump and U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

"I am asking the Senate for their support, not only for me and my family, but for all the families who are affected by mass shooters," Kimberly Salter, widow of shooting victim and Tops security guard Aaron Salter said. "I am asking, pleading that the Senate do all that they can, that Congress do all that they can. It's not about Republicans, it's not about Democrats, it's about people, it's about human life. It's about our existence, it's about our democracy."

Michelle Spight and Dominique Douglas, both cousins of shooting victim Margus Morrison, called on lawmakers to pass a bill against anti-Black hate.

"There are bad people and I don't know why we're arguing about it. I don't know why we're arguing about ways to stop those bad people," Douglas said. "I refuse to believe everyone's narrative that this is some battle between Blacks and Whites or between anyone. Because it's not, we're not fighting, we're not fighting anyone, we're asking for help. We're asking for support."

Read More