US mass shootings are on pace to match last year -- the worst ever, Gun Violence Archive data show

(CNN) The United States is on pace to match or surpass its worst year on record for the number of mass shootings, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks gun violence incidents across the country.

There have been at least 246 mass shootings through June 5 this year. That's the same number the country saw through June 5 in 2021 -- the worst year on record since the Gun Violence Archive began tracking mass shootings in 2014. There were a total of 692 mass shootings in 2021.

That 246 number also means there have been more mass shootings than days so far in 2022 -- a trend that's recurred each year since 2020 -- underscoring the growing prevalence of gun violence in American life.

