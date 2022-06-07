NWSL's Orlando Pride place two coaches on leave during retaliation investigation

(CNN) Women's professional soccer team Orlando Pride have placed head coach Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene on administrative leave during an investigation into allegations of retaliation.

The actions came Tuesday at the recommendation of an investigative team from the National Woman's Soccer League and the NWSL Players Association, the league and players association said in a statement

The coaches will be on temporary leave during the probe into an alleged "violation of the NWSL Policy to Prevent and Eliminate Workplace Discrimination, Harassment, and Bullying," the statement said.

CNN has attempted to reach Cromwell and Greene for comment.

Assistant coach Seb Hines has been named interim coach.

