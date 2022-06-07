Davy Morgan becomes third motorcyclist to die at this year's Isle of Man TT

(CNN) Northern Irish rider Davy Morgan has become the third motorcyclist to die in a crash during this year's Isle of Man TT.

Event organizers confirmed the 52-year-old's death on Monday after "an incident on the final lap of the first Supersport Race."

"We extend our deepest sympathy to Davy's partner Trudy, his family, loved ones, and friends," a statement read.

"Davy was a stalwart of the TT paddock, with 2022 marking 20 years since he first competed in the Isle of Man TT Races. Today's Supersport Race was his 80th TT race start."

Every year, the Isle of Man is transformed into a motorcycle bonanza which was first held in 1907.

