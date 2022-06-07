International sport videos
DORTMUND, GERMANY - MAY 14: Jude Bellingham of Dortmund is seen during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha BSC at Signal Iduna Park on May 14, 2022 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Lars Baron/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
NBA/TNT
DALLAS, TX - MAY 24: Damion Lee #1 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals on May 24, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images
Monaco's midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Lille OSC and AS Monaco at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France on May 6, 2022. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)
DENIS CHARLET/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Beetle Campbell
kylian mbappe paris saint germain new contract spt intl_00000000.png
Red Bull Paper Wings is the official paper plane world championship and the 2022 edition saw a record number of pilots competing in the categories of Distance, Airtime and Aerobatics. The national finalists participating at the sixth-ever World Final at Hangar-7 in Salzburg were the elite of more than 61,000 hopefuls from over 60 countries who'd taken part in more than 500 Qualiflyer events and, in the case of Aerobatics, submitted videos online. // Lazar Krstic of Serbia performs in the Longest Distance discipline during the Red Bull Paper Wings World Finals 2022 in Salzburg, Austria on May 14, 2022. // Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool via AP Images // For more content, pictures and videos like this please go to http://www.redbullcontentpool.com
Philipp Carl Riedl/RDBLP/Red Bull/AP
DORTMUND, GERMANY - MARCH 26: Borussia Dortmund's coach Juergen Klopp and Marco Reus after the 0-0 result in the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 at Signal Iduna Park on March 26, 2014 in Dortmund, Germany. (Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund via Getty Images)
Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund/Getty Images
Courtesy Amelia Cline
erling haaland manchester city man deportes_00004127.png
MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 08: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain poses for photographs with the troph after his straight sets victory during the Men's Singles final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany during day eleven of Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on May 08, 2022 in Madrid, Spain (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (L) and and NFL quarterback Tom Brady attend the Big Pilot Charity Challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club, in Miami Beach, Florida on May 4, 2022. (Photo by Giorgio VIERA / AFP) (Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images)
GIORGIO VIERA/AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Braut Haaland (L) celebrates with Dortmund's German forward Marco Reus scoring during the German Cup (DFB Pokal) final football match RB Leipzig v BVB Borussia Dortmund, in Berlin on May 13, 2021. - RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 (Photo by ANNEGRET HILSE / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 / RESTRICTIONS: ACCORDING TO DFB RULES IMAGE SEQUENCES TO SIMULATE VIDEO IS NOT ALLOWED DURING MATCH TIME. MOBILE (MMS) USE IS NOT ALLOWED DURING AND FOR FURTHER TWO HOURS AFTER THE MATCH. == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE == FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT DFB DIRECTLY AT +49 69 67880 (Photo by ANNEGRET HILSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
ANNEGRET HILSE/AFP/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
CNN  — 

Tiger Woods says he will not play in the US Open, the third major of the golf calendar, next week at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

“I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Woods said on Twitter.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson resigns from PGA Tour to play in LIV Golf series, as Phil Mickelson returns to golf to play in event

“I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at JP McManus Pro-Am and at the Open Championship next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!”

Woods withdrew from the 2022 PGA Championship last month after struggling in his third round, carding his career-worst score at the event.

The 15-time major winner played his first tournament in close to 17 months at the Masters in April, after suffering serious leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021.

“Am I ever going to have full mobility? No. Never again,” Woods said ahead of May’s PGA Championship. “But I’ll be able to get stronger. It’s going to ache, but that’s the way it’s going to be.”

Tiger Woods during the third round of the 2022 PGA Championship.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Previously, Woods has said that he will play at the Open in St. Andrews, Scotland in July.

The JP McManus Pro-Am is scheduled for July 4 and 5 in Adare, Ireland, and the Open Championship – the final major on golf’s calendar – will be played July 14-17 at the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland.