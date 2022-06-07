Today, you’ll find a deal on Solo Stove fire pits, a discounted Blue Yeti Nano microphone and savings at ILIA Beauty. All that and more below.

Up to 40% off fire pits

Solo Stove Ranger Amazon

Here at Underscored, we’re big fans of everything Solo Stove has to offer. From fire pits to pizza ovens and more, the brand makes outdoor gatherings that much better. Right now, you can score up to 45% off fire pits. Whether you prioritize size, portability or versatility, you’ll find what you’re looking for in the discounted Ranger, Bonfire and Yukon stoves. Plus, right now get a Shield that protects you from sparks at 25% off, thanks to a flash sale.

$99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Blue Yeti Nano Blue

The Blue Yeti Nano is a cheaper and more compact version of the Blue Yeti, our favorite overall microphone, that makes surprisingly few sacrifices. You’ll get similarly great audio quality and a more portable design, but you also get only two recording modes instead of four, making the Nano less versatile than its bigger brother. Right now the already-affordable Nano is seeing a 30% discount on Amazon.

Sun Joe Tools Ebay

If your yard is looking a little worse for wear after the long winter, invest in yard cleanup tools now on sale at eBay. You can spruce things up with trimmers, blowers, saws and more from Sun Joe. Score an extra 25% off the whole selection with code SJJUNE25.

20% off orders $75+

ILIA Beauty Ilia

Now through June 12, you can get clean beauty from ILIA 20% off on orders over $75. Use code ILIA20 and save on bestsellers like the Super Serum Skin Tint, Multi-Stick, Limitless Mascara and more.

$19.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Anker Charging Accessories Amazon

Right now, you can find some solid deals on trusted Anker products. Right now at Amazon, a variety of high-quality chargers and cables is up to 40% off. Replace your finicky or frayed tech accessories with some nice savings.

More deals to shop

• Right now, Nike members can score an exclusive 20% off select running gear with code RUNFORALL20 — it’s free to sign up.

• Keep all your data safe with our favorite SSD, the WD My Passport 1TB, now over half off at Best Buy.

• Beats Studio Buds outpace AirPods in delivering an impressive audio experience for Android and Apple users alike, and right now they’re $20 off.

• If you don’t need a true wireless experience, consider a pair of Beats Flex — the most affordable Beats earbuds are on sale for just $44.99.

• Sleek luggage from eBags is 25% off just in time for your summer getaway. Use code BBQ25 at checkout.

• Browse even more discounted luggage options during Samsonite’s 25% off sitewide sale.

• Go the extra mile in your oral care routine with this portable water flosser from Panasonic — right now it’s at an all-time low price.

• If you’re in the market for a smart display, consider the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen), now just $59.98 at Walmart.

• These LED triangles from Nanoleaf add customizable fun to any wall, and right now they’re matching their lowest price we’ve ever seen.

• The JBL Pop portable speaker is just larger than a hockey puck, and it’s the perfect addition to your impromptu outdoor gatherings this summer.

Deals you may have missed

$449.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Dyson eBay

Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re a pricer pick. The V8 Fluffy is an ultra-light cordless option that comes with different attachment options to suit all your cleaning needs. A full charge will give you up to 40 minutes of use. And don’t be fooled by the vacuum’s unassuming size: its impressive suction capabilities are powered by the Dyson digital motor V9, and the machine is specifically engineered for homes with pets. Right now you can snag this premium vacuum for $150 off at Dyson.

20% off Roam and Move

Sonos CNN

In the world of premium speakers, Sonos is always a top contender — and right now, you can score two of their popular speakers at 20% off. The Roam is both a super-portable Bluetooth speaker and a full-featured Sonos satellite, so it fits into your home multi-speaker setup and lets you bring your music on the go. The Move is a water-resistant portable option boasting robust sound. Thanks to these discounts, the Move is $319 and the Roam is $144 — still an investment, but definitely a worthwhile one, in our opinion.

25% off sitewide

Keurig Keurig

Starting today, Keurig is offering 25% off sitewide when you use code DAD22 at checkout. Whether you want to splurge on a new coffee maker or stock up on grounds, this sale is a great opportunity to keep caffeinated in the coming months. This sale only lasts until June 8, so don’t hesitate to browse their site right now.

Summer Party sale

Bluemercury Bluemercury

Save on holy-grail skincare and cosmetics through June 8 thanks to Bluemercury’s annual Summer Party, happening online and in-store. The event offers up to 20% off, and the more you spend, the more you’ll save. Whether you’re stocking up on SPF or adding to your makeup collection, Bluemercury carries all the hottest brands at a discount right now.

Father’s Day sale

Thermapen One ThermoWorks

At Underscored, ThermoWorks is our most trusted thermometer brand when it comes to grilling. Just in time for Father’s Day — and summer barbecues — the brand is offering a bunch of its bestselling tools at solid discounts. You definitely don’t want to miss this deal on our top pick meat thermometer, the Thermapen One.

$549 $449.99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Best Buy

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Amazon right now. AirPods Max are down to $449.99 in a few colors — the full discount applies in-cart. That’s $100 off their usual price, and matching the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year.