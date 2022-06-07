Food and Drink
Burger King
Now playing
01:11
See Burger King's new three-lane (yes, 3!) drive-thru design
Sean Clark
Now playing
05:19
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
CNN
Now playing
03:00
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
CNN
Now playing
03:05
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
PETA
Now playing
01:00
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
Now playing
02:03
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
Now playing
01:48
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
Kaburgaci Yasar
Now playing
01:53
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for Pharrell Willia
Now playing
01:26
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Now playing
01:55
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
Now playing
02:53
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
McDonalds
McDonalds
WGCL
Now playing
03:49
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
Tim Hortons
Now playing
01:01
Justin Bieber donuts help boost Tim Hortons sales
Now playing
04:15
Kellogg's CEO on navigating inflation to keep brands on shelves
Courtesy Bud Light NEXT
Now playing
03:16
Get an exclusive look at how Bud Light's zero-carb beer is brewed
Now playing
01:01
See M&Ms' beloved characters' new look
New York CNN Business  — 

Taco Bell’s newest location ditches the dining room and has four drive-thru lanes instead.

The first-of-its-kind concept, called “Taco Bell Defy,” opened Tuesday in a Minneapolis suburb and is aimed at “redefining drive-thrus as consumers know it,” the chain said. Customers will notice that the kitchen is on top of the two-story building and orders are delivered via a “vertical lift” to their cars.

The four drive-thru lanes.
The four drive-thru lanes.
Taco Bell Corp.

“For decades we’ve been committed to providing a fast, safe and friendly drive-thru experience,” said Taco Bell president Mike Grams in a statement. “Now with our bold goal of creating a two minute or less drive-thru experience for customers of this concept, Taco Bell Defy is the future.”

Another advantage, according to Taco Bell, is reducing the amount of time customers spend in the drive thru. A 2021 survey from QSR magazine said that a Taco Bell order takes an average of 268 seconds, or about 4.5 minutes, to complete. With Defy, the chain is looking to shorten the process to 2 minutes or less thanks to the multiple drive-thru lanes.

Each lane will have a distinct purpose, including one for customers who order on the Taco Bell app, another for delivery drivers and the others for traditional orders that is equipped with “two-way audio and video technology service for customers to talk to team members on the second floor,” the company said.

The vertical lift.
The vertical lift.
Taco Bell Corp.

Taco Bell has experimented with a number of pandemic-prompted design changes. In 2020, the chain debuted a “Go Mobile” concept that reduced the size of dining rooms and featured two drive-thru lanes. Inside, customers see more digital kiosks in addition to in-person staff who will take orders.

The designs are in response to the changing ways consumers have been ordering fast food since the pandemic began. Digital orders and drive-thrus exploded in popularity for essentially every chain, including Chipotle, McDonald’s and Starbucks.

For Yum Brands, Taco Bell’s parent company, digital sales grew 15% to a record $6 billion in the first quarter for all of its brands, the company revealed in a recent earnings call. Yum Brands also owns KFC, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger.