Heat like this only happens a few times a year, one national weather office says
Updated 1:45 PM ET, Mon June 6, 2022
A version of this article originally appeared in the weekly weather newsletter, the CNN Weather Brief, which is released every Monday. You can sign up here to receive them every week and during significant storms.
(CNN)Intense summer heat will build as the week rolls on, peaking with potentially deadly heat in the drought-stricken West this Friday.
Temperatures will rise above 100 degrees, reaching or breaking records in many areas. Meteorologists like Chris Kuhlman, from the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Phoenix, recommend people stay indoors.
"It's going to be hotter than what we've seen any time this year so far," Kuhlman told CNN Weather. "We're tacking on another probably 10 degrees, so it's definitely going to be hot."
Heat waves are the deadliest type of weather disaster in the US. They account for nearly 150 fatalities per year, more than hurricanes and tornadoes combined.
"This heat will impact everyone, not just those sensitive to heat risk," the National Weather Service in Sacramento emphasized in a tweet.
In California, heat waves are becoming such an issue new legislation was introduced in California earlier this year, in hopes of reducing heat-related deaths by ranking heat waves similarly to hurricanes by using categories and names.
The NWS is also considering categorizing heat waves and is in the process of using an experimental product to forecast the effect heat will have on people. This week, heat will push the top of the scale.
Heat this week will reach Level 4, the highest risk level
The heat will be so intense, it will reach the highest two risk categories on the National Weather Service's experimental heat risk tool.
Most of the Southwest will be blanketed with a Level 1 or 2 heat risk all week. By Friday, a Level 3 will cover most of Central California, including Sacramento and across the deserts in California, Nevada and Arizona.
In Sacramento, California, where temperatures will reach triple digits Friday, the National Weather Service office cautioned, "heat like this only happens a few times each year."
In places like Las Vegas and Phoenix, conditions will reach Level 4, considered a 'v