Heat like this only happens a few times a year, one national weather office says

A version of this article originally appeared in the weekly weather newsletter, the CNN Weather Brief, which is released every Monday. You can sign up here to receive them every week and during significant storms.

(CNN) Intense summer heat will build as the week rolls on, peaking with potentially deadly heat in the drought-stricken West this Friday.

Temperatures will rise above 100 degrees, reaching or breaking records in many areas. Meteorologists like Chris Kuhlman, from the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Phoenix, recommend people stay indoors.

"It's going to be hotter than what we've seen any time this year so far," Kuhlman told CNN Weather. "We're tacking on another probably 10 degrees, so it's definitely going to be hot."

Heat waves are the deadliest type of weather disaster in the US. They account for nearly 150 fatalities per year , more than hurricanes and tornadoes combined.

"This heat will impact everyone, not just those sensitive to heat risk," the National Weather Service in Sacramento emphasized in a tweet

Read More