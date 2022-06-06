A newly issued US quarter celebrates Cherokee leader Wilma Mankiller

(CNN) A new quarter released on Monday celebrates a legendary figure who spent her life advocating for Indigenous people.

The "tails" side of the coin depicts Mankiller in a traditional shawl looking to the future, with the seven-point star of the Cherokee Nation at her side. The "heads" side still depicts George Washington -- but in a portrait designed by the late sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser

At an event commemorating the release of the quarter on Monday, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke about the legacy of the tribe's former leader.

"Even years after her passing, Chief Mankiller is still making an impact," he said.

Wilma Mankiller was the first woman to serve as Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.