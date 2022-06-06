05:10 - Source: CNN
SE Cupp: Congress won't fix mass shootings, but I know who could
CNN  — 

Some of the victims were at a mall, a nightclub, a popular entertainment district or a high school graduation party.

At least a dozen people were killed and more than 60 injured in at least 10 mass shootings this weekend in the United States.

Philadelphia Police investigators work the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Philadelphia Police investigators work the scene of a fatal overnight shooting on South Street in Philadelphia, Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Michael Perez/AP

America's deadly weekend of more mass shootings raise stakes for Senate gun talks

The bloodshed comes as the nation grieves a spate of killings this past month, including a massacre at an elementary school in Texas; a deadly assault at a medical facility in Oklahoma; a racist rampage at a supermarket in New York; and an attack on a Taiwanese church service in California.

America has recorded at least 246 mass shootings in 2022 – far more than there have been days so far this year – according to Gun Violence Archive, which like CNN defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

FILE - Investigators stand outside during a moment of silence for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Long before an 18-year-old avowed white supremacist inflicted terror at a Buffalo supermarket, the city's Black neighborhoods, like many others around the nation, had been dealing with wounds that are generations old. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
FILE - Investigators stand outside during a moment of silence for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting outside the Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Long before an 18-year-old avowed white supremacist inflicted terror at a Buffalo supermarket, the city's Black neighborhoods, like many others around the nation, had been dealing with wounds that are generations old. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Joshua Bessex/AP

The Buffalo shooting suspect showed signs of violent behavior. Experts say troubled youth like him need long-term support

Here’s where mass shootings took place across the country over the weekend:

– In Philadelphia, at least two people were killed and 11 others hit by gunfire at a bustling entertainment district.

– In Chattanooga, Tennessee, two people were killed and 14 were wounded at or near a nightclub.

– In Summerton, South Carolina, one person was killed and at least seven others were wounded at a graduation party.

– In Phoenix, one person was killed and eight others wounded at a strip mall. The slain victim was a 14-year-old girl, police said.

– In Mesa, Arizona, two people were killed and two others were wounded.

From left, Carson, 16, Hudson, 11, and Waylon, 18.
From left, Carson, 16, Hudson, 11, and Waylon, 18.
Courtesy Collins Family

Slain Texas students and their grandfather remembered as 'bright, shining stars'

– In Socorro, Texas, five people were wounded.

– In Omaha, Nebraska, one person was killed and three others were wounded

– In Chesterfield, Virginia, one person was killed and five others were wounded.

– In Macon, Georgia, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

– In Saginaw, Michigan, three people were killed and two people were wounded.

CNN’s Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.