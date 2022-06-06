SE Cupp: Congress won't fix mass shootings, but I know who could

CNN —

Some of the victims were at a mall, a nightclub, a popular entertainment district or a high school graduation party.

At least a dozen people were killed and more than 60 injured in at least 10 mass shootings this weekend in the United States.

The bloodshed comes as the nation grieves a spate of killings this past month, including a massacre at an elementary school in Texas; a deadly assault at a medical facility in Oklahoma; a racist rampage at a supermarket in New York; and an attack on a Taiwanese church service in California.

America has recorded at least 246 mass shootings in 2022 – far more than there have been days so far this year – according to Gun Violence Archive, which like CNN defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

Here’s where mass shootings took place across the country over the weekend:

– In Philadelphia, at least two people were killed and 11 others hit by gunfire at a bustling entertainment district.

– In Chattanooga, Tennessee, two people were killed and 14 were wounded at or near a nightclub.

– In Summerton, South Carolina, one person was killed and at least seven others were wounded at a graduation party.

– In Phoenix, one person was killed and eight others wounded at a strip mall. The slain victim was a 14-year-old girl, police said.

– In Mesa, Arizona, two people were killed and two others were wounded.

– In Socorro, Texas, five people were wounded.

– In Omaha, Nebraska, one person was killed and three others were wounded

– In Chesterfield, Virginia, one person was killed and five others were wounded.

– In Macon, Georgia, one person was killed and three others were wounded.

– In Saginaw, Michigan, three people were killed and two people were wounded.