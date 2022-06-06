(CNN) A fishy ruling from California: A California court has ruled bees can legally be considered fish under specific circumstances.

The ruling, released May 31 , reversed an earlier judgment which found bumblebees could not be considered "fish" under the California Endangered Species Act.

"The issue presented here is whether the bumblebee, a terrestrial invertebrate, falls within the definition of fish, as that term is used in the definitions of endangered species in section 2062, threatened species in section 2067, and candidate species (i.e., species being considered for listing as endangered or threatened species) in section 2068 of the Act," wrote California's Third District Court of Appeal in its ruling.

The California Endangered Species Act was designed to protect "native species or subspecies of a bird, mammal, fish, amphibian, reptile, or plant."

Notably, invertebrates are absent from the list of protected species.

Read More