Prince Harry and Meghan release new photo of daughter Lilibet

(CNN) Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have released a new photo of their daughter Lilibet, after celebrating her 1st birthday on Saturday at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor in the UK, a spokesperson for the family said.

The couple "remain incredibly touched by the countless birthday wishes for their daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor," the spokesperson said, adding that they were "amazed to learn" that donations in her honor for the World Central Kitchen (WCK) amounted to more than $100,000.

"WCK is first on the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crisis. They build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. Most recently, they provided support in Uvalde, TX and Ukraine," according to the spokesperson, who said that the organization is "especially near to their hearts."

In the photo, Lilibet sits in the grass of her family's UK home, wearing a blue dress and a white bow in her hair.

Like her brother Archie, Lilbet appears to have inherited her father's red hair.

