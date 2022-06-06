Elon Musk wants to get to Mars with this behemoth rocket

Elon Musk at the opening of the Tesla factory in Gruenheide near Berlin on March 22, 2022.

Swisher on Musk: 'very good executive' who sometimes tweets 'like an 11-year-old'

Swisher on Musk: 'very good executive' who sometimes "acts like an 11 year old"_00001312.png

In a 2001 interview with CNN, Elon Musk said he was "a little tired of the internet."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME)

Elon Musk speaks to media in front of Crew Dragon cleanroom at SpaceX Headquarters in Hawthorne, California on October 10, 2019.

FILED - 13 August 2021, Brandenburg, Grünheide: Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, stands during a press event at the Tesla Gigafactory. (to dpa: "Twitter facing takeover by tech billionaire Elon Musk") Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., departs from court for the SolarCity trial in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., on Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk was cool but combative as he testified in a Delaware courtroom that Tesla Inc.'s more than $2 billion acquisition of SolarCity in 2016 wasn't a bailout of the struggling solar provider. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

GRUENHEIDE, GERMANY - MARCH 22: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant on March 22, 2022 near Gruenheide, Germany. The new plant, officially called the Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, is producing the Model Y as well as electric car batteries. (Photo by Christian Marquardt - Pool/Getty Images)

CNN —

Elon Musk issued his most direct threat yet to walk away from his purchase of Twitter (TWTR) on Monday, openly accusing the social media company of breaching the merger agreement by not providing the data he has requested on spam and fake accounts.

In a letter to Twitter’s head of legal, policy and trust, Vijaya Gadde, Musk alleged that Twitter is “actively resisting and thwarting his information rights” as outlined by the deal.

“This is a clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement,” an attorney representing Musk wrote to the company.

Musk has demanded that Twitter turn over information about its testing methodologies to support its claims that bots and fake accounts constitute less than 5% of the platform’s active user base, a figure the company has consistently stated for years in boilerplate public disclosures. Musk has also called for doing his own independent assessment based on Twitter data.

Shares of Twitter fell 5% in early trading Monday. Even before the latest development, Twitter stock was trading well below Musk’s takeover offer of $54.20 per share, likely indicating investor skepticism about the deal going through.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter. Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, has stood by his company’s longtime spam metric.

Musk has alleged that the true number of spam accounts is likely much more, potentially as high as 90%. Musk has previously said the acquisition “cannot move forward” until the company provides “proof” of its spam metric.

Some Wall Street analysts have said this pushback may be a case of buyer’s remorse and an effort to pressure Twitter into negotiating a lower price for the $44 billion deal. There have been questions from the start about how Musk would finance the acquisition. Social media stocks have also taken a hit in recent weeks amid broader market jitters.

Monday’s letter speculated that Twitter may be “withholding the requested data due to concern for what Mr. Musk’s own analysis of that data will uncover.”

The letter also claimed Twitter had sought to restrict access to the information by interpreting the merger agreement narrowly, such that providing the information would fall outside the scope of Twitter’s contractual requirements. But the letter charged that even by Twitter’s narrowed definitions, it still has an obligation to furnish the information.

In a separate securities filing, Twitter previously disclosed that Musk had waived a due diligence clause in the deal that could have made it easier for him to back out of the agreement; without it, Musk could face a tougher climb, and the prospect of litigation.

In making the agreement to buy Twitter, Musk has made spam bots on the platform a central issue. He has vowed to defeat them of “die trying,” even as he has described Twitter as being vital to “the future of civilization.”