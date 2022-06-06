Steph Curry leads Warriors to emphatic 107-88 Game 2 victory over Celtics in NBA Finals

(CNN) The Golden State Warriors needed a big bounce-back performance on Sunday night. And they sure got it.

After a disappointing end to Game 1 of the NBA Finals in which the Boston Celtics came back late to win, the Warriors ran away themselves in the second half of Game 2 to win 107-88.

Steph Curry led with way with 29 points, including 5-of-12 shooting from three-point range, with Jayson Tatum leading the Celtics with 28 points and six rebounds.

Afterwards, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr praised Curry and the impact he had in the third quarter particularly, in which Golden State outscored Boston 35-14.

"Steph was breathtaking in that third quarter," Kerr told the media post-game. "Not just the shot making but the defensive effort. He just doesn't get enough credit for his level of conditioning, physicality and defense.

