Today, you’ll find a deal on Sonos speakers, a discounted KitchenAid stand mixer and savings on Dyson V8 Fluffy cordless vacuum. All that and more below.

20% off Roam and Move

Sonos CNN

In the world of premium speakers, Sonos is always a top contender — and right now, you can score two of their popular speakers at 20% off. The Roam is both a super-portable Bluetooth speaker and a full-featured Sonos satellite, so it fits into your home multi-speaker setup and lets you bring your music on the go. The Move is a water-resistant portable option boasting robust sound. Thanks to these discounts, the Move is $319 and the Roam is $144 — still an investment, but definitely a worthwhile one, in our opinion.

$349.99 $278 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Amazon

Our editors found the Sony’s WH-1000XM4s to be an outstanding pair of over-ear ANC headphones. They feature a comfortable design and a class-leading 30-hour battery life. Additionally, sound is still clear and rich with upscaling improvements — but noise canceling is arguably the feature you’ll love most. Normally $349.99, these headphones come at a premium, but right now they are 25% off at Amazon.

25% off sitewide

Keurig Keurig

Starting today, Keurig is offering 25% off sitewide when you use code DAD22 at checkout. Whether you want to splurge on a new coffee maker or stock up on grounds, this sale is a great opportunity to keep caffeinated in the coming months. This sale only lasts until June 8, so don’t hesitate to browse their site right now.

$449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Best Buy

Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first home fantasies, the iconic KitchenAid mixer — you know the one — is seriously on sale at Best Buy right now. Similar to the KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Series Tilt-Head, our pick for the best stand mixer overall, this model is down to $299.99 in the gorgeous ink blue color.

$449.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Dyson eBay

Dyson vacuums are always a worthy addition to your home cleaning lineup — even though they’re a pricer pick. The V8 Fluffy is an ultra-light cordless option that comes with different attachment options to suit all your cleaning needs. A full charge will give you up to 40 minutes of use. And don’t be fooled by the vacuum’s unassuming size: its impressive suction capabilities are powered by the Dyson digital motor V9, and the machine is specifically engineered for homes with pets. Right now you can snag this premium vacuum for $150 off at Dyson.

• The third generation of AirPods are on sale on Amazon right now for almost $30 off right now, making it the perfect time to treat yourself to an auditory upgrade.

• Keep track of your keys, wallet, and more with this Tile Mate deal: You can head to Amazon to save 32% on the original Tile tracker, and a whole lot of stress, too.

• This Braun Beard Detail Trimmer has it all (truly, all) for anyone with a beard or facial hair to trim and sculpt away — right now the full set, including guards, manual razor, trimmer and more, is less than $50 on Amazon.

• Take $100 off cleaner carpets with Tineco’s deal on its all-new carpet cleaner, iCarpet Complete. It removes dirt and stains with some seriously powerful suction and HeatedWash technology, and it has a dry mode so you can walk on your carpets faster, too.

• The SiO Beauty Friends & Family Sale is going on right now: You can save 15% off products like the brand’s Cryo Fill wrinkle filler treatment, ChestLift, FaceLift and more — a.k.a. a spa day in a box. Plus, get free shipping — all with the code FRIENDS.

• Score yourself a free beach towel — and a dose of summer optimism — with any $99+ purchase from Life Is Good. Use code HELLOSUMMER at checkout to add it to your cart.

• Cozy Earth’s linen bedding are the breathable sheets and pillowcases you need this summer. Now through June 19, take 20% to 25% off sitewide during the brand’s Father’s Day Sale.

• YETI’s famously great coolers and water bottles rarely have promotions, but right now through June 15, you’ll get a free 12-ounce colster can insulator (in stainless steel, navy, black or alpine yellow) when you spend $150+.

• GE kitchen appliances are well-made and long-lasting, and right now you can save up to 38% off the brand’s stand mixers, toasters, immersion blenders and more on amazon.

• Just in time for lawn maintenance season, you can take an extra $5 off Greenworks mowers, chainsaws and other products on eBay with the code GREENWORKS005B3.

Summer Party sale

Bluemercury Bluemercury

Save on holy-grail skincare and cosmetics through June 8 thanks to Bluemercury’s annual Summer Party, happening online and in-store. The event offers up to 20% off, and the more you spend, the more you’ll save. Whether you’re stocking up on SPF or adding to your makeup collection, Bluemercury carries all the hottest brands at a discount right now.

Father’s Day sale

Thermapen One ThermoWorks

At Underscored, ThermoWorks is our most trusted thermometer brand when it comes to grilling. Just in time for Father’s Day — and summer barbecues — the brand is offering a bunch of its bestselling tools at solid discounts. You definitely don’t want to miss this deal on our top pick meat thermometer, the Thermapen One.

50% off subscriptions

1Password 1Password

The sheer number of apps and services each of us use on a daily or weekly basis is headache-inducing — keep your information safe without the hassle with a password manager like 1Password. With robust filling features that include integration across nearly every platform and browser extension, along with a seamless setup process and an intuitive suite of apps, 1Password is our choice for the best password manager. Right now you can take advantage of their sitewide promotion, offering 50% off your first year for both individual and family plans.

$549 $449.99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Best Buy

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing their biggest discount ever on Amazon right now. AirPods Max are down to $449.99 in a few colors — the full discount applies in-cart. That’s $100 off their usual price, and matching the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; they’ll likely sell out quickly.

OXO Adobe Stock

Whether you’re a barbecue novice or grill master, OXO’s top-rated grilling tools are a worthy addition or upgrade to your existing collection. They offer spatulas, tongs, thermometers and anything else you could possibly need for your next cookout. Best of all, OXO’s entire grilling collection is 20% off just in time for summer.