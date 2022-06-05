Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder steps down after eight seasons

(CNN) Quin Snyder has stepped down as Utah Jazz head coach after eight seasons, the team announced Sunday.

"After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward. I needed to take time to detach after the season and make sure this was the right decision," Snyder said in a statement Sunday, adding that he strongly feels the team needs a new voice "to continue to evolve."

"That's it. No philosophical differences, no other reason," he said. "Thank you to our always supportive and passionate fans. We only want the best for you and to see you raise a championship banner."

Snyder, 55, was named head coach before the 2014-2015 season and finished his Utah tenure with a 372-264 overall record. Snyder led the Jazz to a 49-33 record this season before losing to the Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs.

He is the the second-winningest coach in franchise history, according to a news release from the Utah Jazz.

