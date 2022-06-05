Tropical Storm Alex forms in the Atlantic after the system drenched South Florida with flooding rain

(CNN) Tropical Storm Alex formed early Sunday after bringing heavy rain and flooding to South Florida a day prior, becoming the first named storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.

Alex was moving away from the Bahamas and toward Bermuda Sunday morning with sustained winds of 50 mph. Monday, the storm expected to pass pass north of Bermuda, which is currently under tropical storm warning. Gusty winds and 2 to 3 inches of rain are possible.

"Some slight strengthening is possible today (Sunday) followed by weakening beginning on Monday," the National Hurricane Center said.

As of early Sunday, the US and the Bahamas were no longer threatened by the storm.

On Saturday, the system hit South Florida with a trio of heavy rain, strong winds and flooding, with up to 11 inches falling in some areas since Friday.

