Federal officials agree to update Florida manatees' protected habitat for the first time in 50 years

(CNN) The US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) will update its manatee critical habitat protections for the first time since 1976, due to a settlement reached on Wednesday between several nonprofits and the service.

The Center for Biological Diversity, along with the Save the Manatee Club and Defenders of Wildlife, has been petitioning the agency to update its manatee protections for over a decade, Ragan Whitlock, an attorney at the center, told CNN. Revising the critical habitat is a crucial step in implementing much-needed environmental protections for the species, Whitlock said.

"FWS, more than a decade ago, told us these revisions were warranted," said Whitlock. But the agency did not update the critical habitat protections due to budget restrictions and the prioritization of other projects, according to the attorney.

"Essentially the manatee was put on the backburner for more than a decade," he said. "We're happy that FWS is once again making them a priority, because manatees could not wait any longer."

Florida manatees are listed as "threatened" under the federal Endangered Species Act, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The large, aquatic mammals are closely related to elephants and feed on underwater vegetation, like sea grass.

