As California's big cities fail to rein in their water use, rural communities are already tapped out

(CNN) Gary Briggs' family hasn't had water coming out of their private well for over a decade, after a multi-year drought and overpumping by agriculture and industry.

Now, the eight-acre farm in West Goshen, California, which Briggs passed down to his son, Ryan, in the 1970s, is parched and fallow. His son and granddaughter carry in water from sources to drink and shower. They go to town to wash their clothes, Briggs says.

In recent years, the family has gone from relying on water from cisterns provided by government programs, which they say tastes terrible, to hauling water containers to and from neighbors' homes -- neighbors who are willing to share what they have left.

Briggs, 72, still remembers when the family property had a thriving orchard. When he was a teenager, he planted pecan and orange trees, while his father grew alfalfa and raised cows and sheep.

"Now, it's all dirt," Briggs, a lifelong California resident, told CNN. "Central California is dying. We're becoming a wasteland. A hot and dry wasteland."

