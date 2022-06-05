As California's big cities fail to rein in their water use, rural communities are already tapped out
Updated 4:01 AM ET, Sun June 5, 2022
(CNN)Gary Briggs' family hasn't had water coming out of their private well for over a decade, after a multi-year drought and overpumping by agriculture and industry.
Now, the eight-acre farm in West Goshen, California, which Briggs passed down to his son, Ryan, in the 1970s, is parched and fallow. His son and granddaughter carry in water from sources to drink and shower. They go to town to wash their clothes, Briggs says.
In recent years, the family has gone from relying on water from cisterns provided by government programs, which they say tastes terrible, to hauling water containers to and from neighbors' homes -- neighbors who are willing to share what they have left.
Briggs, 72, still remembers when the family property had a thriving orchard. When he was a teenager, he planted pecan and orange trees, while his father grew alfalfa and raised cows and sheep.
"Now, it's all dirt," Briggs, a lifelong California resident, told CNN. "Central California is dying. We're becoming a wasteland. A hot and dry wasteland."
"And God forbid, I don't know how long this drought is gonna go on," he added. "Believe it or not climate change is here, and California is a poster child for it."
As cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco struggle to cut their water use -- water that overwhelmingly comes from the state's reservoirs -- rural Californians that rely on groundwater are already tapped out. They live with the daily worry that they won't have enough water to bathe with or drink.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has pleaded with urban residents and businesses to reduce their water consumption by 15%, but water usage in March was up by 19% in cities compared to March 2020, the year the current drought began. With the state running out of water, unprecedented water cuts went into effect this week for city dwellers -- in parts of southern California, residents have been asked to cut consumption by 35% to avoid a full ban on watering later in the summer.