Queen Elizabeth II makes surprise appearance on palace balcony to cap off jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II is joined on the Buckingham palace balcony by senior royals at the close of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday.

London CNN —

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Sunday, as part of the final day of celebrations to mark her historic 70-year reign.

The Queen had skipped events on Friday and Saturday – a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral and an afternoon at Epsom racecourse – after experiencing “discomfort” during the opening day parade on Thursday.

The Queen was flanked by three generations of her family – Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children – to the delight of thousands who had gathered along the Mall for the once-in-a-lifetime jubilee event.

The crowd roared as the 96-year-old monarch – dressed in a vibrant green and clutching her cane – emerged with a broad smile and surveyed the patriotic sea of Union Jack flag-waving well-wishers before her.

In a message released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday evening, the Queen said she had been “humbled and deeply touched” by all the people who had come together both at events in London and elsewhere in the United Kingdom to mark her milestone.

“When it comes to how to mark seventy years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee,” the message began.

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family,” she continued.

The monarch said she had been “inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship” seen during the jubilee weekend and hoped “this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.”

She concluded her message, saying: “I thank you most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations.”

Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Jonathan Brady/Pool/AP Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade in London on Thursday, June 2. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, attend a Big Jubilee Lunch event Sunday in London. There were similar lunchtime events taking place in other communities across the country. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images People gather outside Windsor Castle for the Big Jubilee Lunch there on Sunday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Children chalk a flag on the road during a street party in York, England, in Sunday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images Revelers pose for pictures as they attend a party in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, England, on Sunday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Alberto Pezzali/AP Queen's Brian May delights concertgoers as the band — joined by Adam Lambert — opens a special show outside of Buckingham Palace on Saturday night. The two-and-a-half hour concert boasted an impressive lineup of stars. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images Members of the royal family attend Saturday night's concert. In the center row, from left, are Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; and Prince William. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Rod Stewart performs on stage during Saturday night's concert, where he performed Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline," a British karaoke classic. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images/Getty Images Drones make a shape of a corgi dog — a Queen favorite — above the palace on Saturday night. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Jonathan Buckmaster/AFP/Getty Images Prince Charles, accompanied by his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, delivers a speech at Saturday night's concert. "You pledged to serve your whole life," he said of his mother, the Queen. "You continue to deliver. That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight." Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Hollie Adams/Getty Images People cheer as they gather at The Mall for the concert outside Buckingham Palace. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Alastair Grant/AP Diana Ross appears on stage during the concert. The legendary singer closed the show with "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Hollie Adams/Getty Images People gather along The Mall for Saturday night's concert. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Ashley Crowden/AFP/Getty Images Prince George and Princess Charlotte also joined their parents at a walkabout in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday. Their visit was part of the royal family's tour of all four regions of the United Kingdom. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Megan Ridgwell/The Jockey Club/PA Wire/Reuters Princess Anne, the Queen's only daughter, stands on the balcony of the royal box while attending the Epsom Derby horse race on Saturday. She was filling in for her mother, who has been a regular spectator at the event in past years. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Leon Neal/Getty Images Boys ride a bus in Epsom alongside cardboard cutouts of the Queen. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Ashley Crowden/AFP/Getty Images Princess Charlotte conducts a band next to her brother Prince George as they visited Cardiff Castle in Wales. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Dylan Martinez/Reuters People dance during jubilee celebrations in London on Saturday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Anthony Devlin/Getty Images People gather for a street party in Hayfield, England, on Saturday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Alberto Pezzali/AP Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, depart St Paul's Cathedral in London after attending a service honoring the Queen on Friday. Harry and Meghan, who flew from the United States for the jubilee celebrations, were warmly welcomed by a crowd outside the service. Ahead of the event, there was much speculation in the British press over how the couple would be received following their decision to step back from the royal family and move to California two years ago. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, smiles as she arrives at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Dan Kitwood/AP More than 400 people were invited to Friday's event recognizing the Queen's lifetime of service. The congregation included key workers, teachers and public servants as well as representatives from the Armed Forces, charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups, according to Buckingham Palace. London Mayor Sadiq Khan was among those in the audience. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Henry Nicholls/AP Prince Charles arrives for Friday's service. Another one of the Queen's sons, Prince Andrew, was notably absent after testing positive for Covid-19. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Aaron Chown/AP/Pool The theme of Friday's event was public service. It included Bible readings, prayers and congregational hymns to honor the Queen's 70 years on the British throne. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Victoria Jones/AP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pauses while inside St Paul's Cathedral on Friday. Johnson was cheered and booed by the crowd when he arrived for the service. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Daniel Leal/AP A member of the military stumbles Friday while on duty ahead of the service. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Alberto Pezzali/AP A woman holds a cutout picture of the Queen while waiting outside St Paul's Cathedral on Friday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Alberto Pezzali/AP People gather outside St Paul's Cathedral to watch the arrivals. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Steve Parsons/Getty Images The Queen prepares to touch the Commonwealth of Nations Globe to start the lighting of the Principal Beacon outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Jane Barlow/AP A Platinum Jubilee beacon is lit by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge and Commander of Edinburgh Garrison Lt. Col. Lorne Campbell at Scotland's Edinburgh Castle on Thursday. More than 1,500 towns, villages and cities throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories would come together to light a beacon to mark the jubilee. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Aaron Chown/AP People pack The Mall in London for Thursday's Trooping the Colour parade. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Bernadette Tuazon/CNN The Queen walks out onto the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Trooping the Colour parade. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Toby Hancock/CNN Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves during a carriage procession on Thursday. Joining her on the carriage were her three children — Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte — as well as Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Toby Hancock/CNN Planes spell out the number 70 as they fly over Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Hannah McKay/Reuters The Queen's great-grandson Prince Louis holds his hands over his ears during the six-minute flypast staged by the Royal Air Force. From left are Prince Charles; the Queen; Prince Louis; Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge; and Princess Charlotte. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images A 124-gun salute is fired at the Tower of London as part of the Trooping the Colour parade. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images The Trooping the Colour event involved 1,500 soldiers and officers, 400 musicians, 250 horses and 70 aircraft, according to the UK Ministry of Defence. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Three of the Queen's great-grandchildren— from left, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte — ride in the carriage procession on Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images Prince William, left, rides on horseback next to his father, Prince Charles, during the Trooping the Colour parade. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Matt Dunham/AP The Queen's Guard marches during the Trooping the Colour parade Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Aaron Chown/AP The Queen is joined by members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Abbie Trayler-Smith for CNN Thousands of people flocked to central London for the celebrations Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Dan Kitwood/Getty Images A military band performs on Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Matt Dunham/Pool/AFP/Getty Images Four of the Queen's great-grandchildren watch the parade from a window of Buckinghamp Palace on Thursday. From left are Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Mia Tindall. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Toby Melville/AFP/Getty Images A member of the Coldstream Guards holds souvenir programs ahead of the start of Thursday's parade. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Bernadette Tuazon/CNN Prince Edward, right, rides in a carriage along with his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, and their children, James and Louise. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images The Mounted Band of the Household Cavalry takes part in the parade Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Henry Nicholls/Reuters A man wears a Union Jack suit as people gather on The Mall for jubilee celebrations on Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Getty Images Police officers line up on The Mall ahead of the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images A member of the Buckingham Palace staff cleans the balcony ahead of the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Toby Hancock/CNN Crowds gather in London for the parade. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese lights the Commonwealth Beacon for a jubilee celebration in Canberra, Australia, on Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee David Cliff/AP Some royal fans had Union flags applied to their faces as they gathered along The Mall in London on Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Peter Nicholls/Reuters People wear masks of the Queen and one of her dogs as they attend jubilee celebrations on The Mall on Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Owen Humphreys/PA Images/Getty Images Anita Atkinson, who has collected more than 12,000 items of royal memorabilia, makes her way to a tea party in Durham on Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee David Cliff/AP People sing the national anthem as they gather along The Mall on Thursday. Photos: Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Leon Neal/Getty Images A boy poses with a Union flag on The Mall on Wednesday. Prev Next

It was the third balcony appearance for the monarch during the jubilee weekend. She previously watched a flypast with her family and took a salute from soldiers as they returned from the Trooping the Colour military parade on Thursday. She also took part in the beacon lighting ceremony that evening from Windsor Castle.

During the brief, three-minute appearance, the Queen looked on stoically as her family joined the public in a rendition of the National Anthem, performed by the Band of the Royal Marines.

As red, white and blue flares were fired into the air, the family waved one last time and walked back into the residence as the West End cast of “Mamma Mia!” began singing “Dancing Queen.”

Moments before, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran took center stage in front of the palace gates, where he sang his hit song “Perfect.” Archival footage of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh played on the nearby big screens.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – who have kept a low profile during their return to the UK for the festivities – were not present at celebrations on Sunday. The Queen’s disgraced son, Prince Andrew, was also absent after recently testing positive for coronavirus.

Soldiers parade during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday. Frank Augstein/AP

The balcony appearance capped a spectacular jubilee grand finale on Sunday. Earlier, a cast of 6,000 people took to the streets of central London for The People’s Pageant in her honor.

Following a 3-kilometer (1.8-mile) route, military personnel, performers, key workers and volunteers from across the UK and Commonwealth marched, echoing the Queen’s own coronation 70 years ago. The carnival procession paraded through the streets of Westminster, along the Mall and towards Buckingham Palace.

Crowds hoping to see the Queen were given a clue the monarch had decided to make a surprise appearance as the Royal Standard flag was raised over the palace towards the end of the parade.